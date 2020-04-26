COLUMBIA, S.C. — Saturday was on the warm side across the Midlands with high temperatures near 80 degrees Saturday afternoon.

Some severe weather was reported Saturday evening in the Upstate and into the North Carolina Piedmont, but thankfully the Midlands remained fairly quiet.

As that storm system continues lifting to the northeast and a cold front moves through the Midlands Sunday morning, sunny but windy conditions will move into the area.

WLTX

Temperatures Sunday morning started off mild and near 60 degrees.

Sunday afternoon, temperatures will climb into the low to mid 70s. Winds will also pick up to speeds between 15 and 20 mph out of the west. Gusts may be even higher.

A lake wind advisory is in place for the entire area through Monday morning because of the windy conditions.

WLTX

Winds are forecast to subside by Monday afternoon.

Monday morning will start off cooler than Sunday did, with low temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

Skies will be mostly clear with high temperatures once again climbing into the low to mid 70s.

RELATED: Local Forecast

RELATED: Easy at home science experiments!

The quiet weather will continue into Tuesday.

The next best chance for some rain will be Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning as a front pushes through the Southeast.

WLTX

Temperatures through the end of the week will remain near normal, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. The average high for this time of year is 79 degrees and the average low is 53 degrees.