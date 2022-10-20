Sunny, but still unseasonably cool today

Temperatures will gradually moderate over the next several days.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The dry air mass will continue to dominate our weather through early next week. Temperatures will be below normal through Friday. A warming trend does begin by the weekend. Some rain will be possible by the middle of next week.

Wednesday was cold across the Midlands. Columbia reported a record low of 33 degrees. The old record was 34° set in 1948. Newberry had a low of 30 degrees. Saluda reported a low of 31 degrees. Cedar Creek dropped to 27 Wednesday morning.

Wednesday afternoon Columbia only reported a high temperature of 62. That high temperature tied the low-maximum temperature for October 19. The record was set in 1997.

We started off in the middle to lower 30s Thursday morning. It was another unseasonably cold start to the day. Our average low this time of the year is closer to the lower 50s. Today will be mainly sunny and still cool. Highs will be in the middle 60s later today.

It will be clear and cold again tonight. Low temperatures are forecast to drop into the middle 30s Friday morning. Things will be slightly warmer Friday afternoon with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

The weekend will be seasonably warm with afternoon temperatures in the middle 70s both Saturday and Sunday. The weekend will be dry. The next best chance for rain returns to the Midlands by the middle of the week.

Tracking the Tropics: