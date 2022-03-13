Sunny, cool, dry Sunday afternoon

Seasonable temperatures return to the Midlands for the start of the workweek.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was a very cold start to the day, but temperatures will gradually moderate starting Monday. Some rain is possible Tuesday, but Wednesday appears to be the best day for rain. Thursday will be dry, but a few showers will be possible Friday and into the weekend.

This morning was cold, but not record in Columbia. The record low in Columbia for today is 20° set in 1998. The Columbia airport did drop to at least 23 this morning.

Cedar Creek reported a low temperature of 19 degrees. Camden also had a low temperature of 19 degrees. Newberry and Manning report lows of 23.

Today will be sunny and cool. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50s. It will not be nearly as windy as it was yesterday. Monday morning will be clear and cold, but not as cold as this morning. Lows will be in the lower 30s.

Highs will begin to rebound Monday afternoon. Temperatures will be near normal, topping out in the middle to upper 60s.

A few stray showers will be possible Tuesday, but a lot of rain is not expected at this time. Highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Showers are forecast Wednesday as a an area of low pressure tracks across the Southeast. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 60s Wednesday.

Dry weather returns to the area for St. Patrick’s Day, but the chance for rain may return to the Midlands Friday.