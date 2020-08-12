Sunny, cool temperatures today

Gradually our temperatures will be moderating through the workweek.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — High pressure will continue to control our weather over the next several days. Temperatures will gradually warm up through the rest of the workweek.

Monday was overcast and cool. Showers moved through the area Monday morning and Monday afternoon. The Columbia airport received 0.31” of rain. High temperatures Monday were in the middle 50s for most of the Midlands.

Today will be sunny, but it will be cooler-than-normal. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Our average high temperature is normally around 60 degrees.

Tonight will likely be our coldest night of the week. Lows will drop into the middle to upper 20s Wednesday morning.

A warming trend will begin Wednesday afternoon and it will remain dry. Temperatures will be seasonable. Highs will top out in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

The dry weather will continue Thursday. Temperatures will be on the increase too. Highs will be in the middle 60s Thursday afternoon. It will be a few degrees warmer Friday.

There will be a chance for some rain over the weekend, but forecast models have varied a bit. Right now, we will keep a small chance for rain in the forecast for late Saturday and early Sunday.

Temperatures will be in the upper 60s Saturday, lower 60s Sunday.

Looking Ahead:

The Climate Prediction Center is indicating warmer-than-normal conditions are likely over the 8 to 14 day period.