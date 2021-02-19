A sunny, but cool weekend

Above-normal temperatures are expected next week.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The clouds will stick around today. Some showers will be possible too. The weekend will be sunny, dry, but a little on the cool side.

Most of the rain has moved out, but some lingering shower activity is possible early this afternoon. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 40s later today.

We have had a lot of rain over the past couple of weeks, but after today, there is only rainy day in the forecast.

Drier air will move into the Midlands tonight as high pressure builds into the area. Look for partly cloudy skies overnight. Lows will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Saturday will be sunny, but still cool. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Our average high this time of year is closer to 61 degrees.

Saturday night will be clear and cold. Lows will fall into the upper 20s. Sunday afternoon will be a little warmer, but still below normal. Highs will top out in the middle 50s under sunny skies.

With the sunshine and dry weather, pollen levels will be on the increase over the weekend.

Some rain will be possible Monday. Temperatures during the afternoon will be seasonable.

Gradually, things will warm through the next workweek. Sunny skies are expected Tuesday. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60s.

Wednesday may be a little warmer with temperatures in the middle to upper 60s.