Sunny, cooler Friday weather

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After a record high temperature of 99° Thursday, temperatures will be noticeably cooler today. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s. It will be breezy at times with winds out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

A cold front moved through the area yesterday. Before the front moved through, highs climbed into the middle and upper 90s. Before we hit 99° yesterday, the record high in Columbia was 96 degrees. That record was set in 1940 and achieved again in 2010.

As the cold front moved through, there were a few showers and storms. Some heavy rainfall impacted parts of the Midlands. The showers brought some relief from the heat.

Today will be much cooler with highs in the middle to upper 70s. Temperatures will be cool tonight with lows falling into the upper 40s to lower 50s. The Columbia airport has not reported a low temperature in the 40s since May 10. It will be warm and sunny Saturday afternoon with highs in the lower 80s.

A weak front will move through the area Sunday. Rainfall is not expected. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s for the last day of the weekend.

Monday will be a little warmer. Highs will be in the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will drop a little Tuesday.