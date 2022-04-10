Sunny, dry, cooler-than-normal weather today

Temperatures will gradually warm through the workweek, but things will cool off over the weekend.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dry, quiet weather will continue for the workweek. Temperatures will moderate through Friday, but a cold front late Friday will bring in cooler temperatures for the weekend.

Monday was mostly cloudy and still cool. Highs were in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Our average high temperature this time of the year is 81 degrees.

This morning started off clear and chilly. Lows were in the middle to lower 40s for most of the Midlands. Cedar Creek reported a low temperature of 39 degrees. Camden, Manning, and Winnsboro had lows of 43. The Columbia airport dropped to at least 44° this morning.

Afternoon temperatures will continue to moderate during the workweek. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s Tuesday with sunny skies.

Wednesday will be sunny and a little warmer with highs in the upper 70s after morning lows in the middle to upper 40s.

Thursday and Friday will be sunny to mostly sunny and warmer. High temperatures will be near normal both days with afternoon temperatures in the lower 80s.

A cold front will move through the area Friday night, this will bring in some much-cooler air for the weekend. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Tracking the Tropics:

Showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave located a few hundred miles east of the southern Windward Islands have increased a little this morning, but there are not yet any signs of significant organization.

The wave is forecast to move west at about 15 mph, crossing the Windward Islands tonight and early Wednesday.

Some slow development is possible while the wave continues west, and a tropical depression could form by late this week or this weekend over the central or western Caribbean Sea.

Interests in the Windward Islands, the ABC Islands, and the northern coast of Venezuela should monitor the progress of this system.

A broad low pressure system located a few hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce a large area of showers and thunderstorms.

Environmental conditions are conducive for development, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the next day or so while moving northwest at about 10 mph.