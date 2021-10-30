Sunny, dry for Halloween

If you are going trick-or-treating, as soon as the sun goes down, temperatures will be cooling off.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After a chilly start to the weekend, Halloween will be sunny and seasonable. The dry, mild weather will continue for the start of the new month.

Temperatures were seasonably low Saturday morning. Lows dropped into the middle to upper 40s. Highs Saturday afternoon climbed into the middle 60s, a little below what we would expect for this time of the year.

High pressure will be in control of our weather for Halloween. Skies will be sunny and afternoon temperatures will be pleasant. Look for highs in the lower 70s.

If you are going out for Halloween or going trick-or-treating, temperatures will be cooling off after sunset.

Monday morning will be clear and cool. Lows will be in the middle 40s. The first day of November will be sunny and mild. Highs will be in the lower 70s Monday afternoon.

The sunny, dry weather will continue Tuesday. Highs will be near normal, topping out in the lower 70s.

A few more clouds will be possible Wednesday, but no rain is expected. Highs once again will be in the lower 70s.

Models have indicated a small chance for rain late Thursday or Friday. Temperatures will be cooler by the end of the workweek.

Saturday will be sunny with temperatures several degrees below normal.

Tracking the Tropics:

There are two areas being watched in the Atlantic.

Showers continue to show some signs of organization near a strong, frontal low pressure system located several hundred miles south-southeast of Cape Race, Newfoundland.

The non-tropical low is likely to lose its associated fronts this weekend while it moves southeast toward slightly warmer waters, and thereafter it could transition to a subtropical storm later.

An area of disturbed weather in the eastern tropical Atlantic is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands.