Sunny, dry holiday weekend

Temperatures will be pleasant Sunday morning, starting off in the lower to middle 60s.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — High pressure will dominate our weather over the weekend. Temperatures will be slightly below normal today, a little warmer Sunday.

Showers and storms moved through the Midlands yesterday as a strong cold front pushed through the region.

Temperatures this morning started out below normal. Our average lows are typically in the lower 70s for this time of the year. This morning many areas were in the middle 60s. The Columbia airport reported a low of 65 degrees.

Humidity levels will be lower than normal today. Skies will be sunny. High temperatures are forecast to top out in the middle to upper 80s this afternoon. Today’s weather will be somewhat of a treat for July.

This evening and tonight will be clear and pleasant. Lows will fall into the lower to middle 60s.

Sunday will be a little hotter, but still dry. Humidity levels will also still be below what we would normally expect for Independence Day. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 90s.

Monday will be hot and the humidity will start to increase. Rain is not expected for Monday, but a few storms may be possible in the extreme southern and western parts of the Midlands. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90s.

Confidence is low in the forecast Tuesday through Friday. Moisture will be on the increase, but we will have to monitor Elsa.

The current forecast track from the National Hurricane Center brings Elsa through the state as a weak tropical storm.

It is too soon to know where Elsa is heading next week and what the potential impacts will be for us, if there are any.