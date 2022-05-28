Sunny, dry start to the holiday weekend

Some isolated showers or storms will be possible Sunday and Memorial Day.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A cold front moved through the area Saturday morning. High pressure will continue to build in for the Memorial Day weekend. Temperatures will gradually warm over the next few days. The chance for rain is small over the next week. Hurricane season officially begins June 1st and there is an area being watched.

Temperatures started off seasonably low this morning, generally in the middle 60s. The air was a little drier, so it felt pleasant this morning. This afternoon will be hot and dry. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s under sunny skies. A few clouds will be possible tonight. Lows will drop into the middle 60s again.

Sunday will be hot. There may be a small chance for a summertime pop-up shower or storm, especially in the southern and eastern half of the Midlands. Highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

An isolated shower or storm will be possible on Memorial Day, but most of us will remain dry. Highs will climb to the upper 80s to lower 90s Monday afternoon.

Temperatures start to warm even more for the last day of May and the beginning of June. Mostly sunny skies are forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures are expected to climb into the lower to middle 90s.

A cold front will approach the area by the end of the workweek. The clouds will increase Thursday. Some rain is possible Friday.

Tracking the Tropics:

An area of low pressure is expected to form over the southern part of the Bay of Campeche by the middle of next week.