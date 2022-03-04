Sunny, dry weather to end the weekend

Showers and thunderstorms are expected Tuesday. Some heavy rainfall will be possible.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The seasonable, dry weather will continue through Monday. Clouds will increase tomorrow ahead of our next weather system. Showers and storms are likely Tuesday as an area of low pressure swings through the area. The unsettled weather pattern will continue through early Thursday. Friday and Saturday should be dry and a little cooler than normal.

It was a chilly start to the day. Temperatures dropped into the middle to lower 40s for most areas in the Midlands. The Columbia airport dropped to 43 degrees. Sumter only reported a low of 49 degrees. Our average low this time of the year is 43.

This afternoon will be sunny and mild. Highs will reach the lower to middle 70s. Low humidity values along with dry fuels this afternoon could cause wildfire issues for parts of the area. Clarendon, Kershaw, Lee, and Sumter counties are at an increase danger for fire issues. Outdoor burning is discouraged.

Monday will be partly cloudy as our next weather system approaches. The clouds will build in, but highs will still reach the middle to upper 70s.

Showers and storms are likely Tuesday afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has parts of the Midlands under a slight risk for severe weather. Damaging wind gusts will be the greatest threat from any severe storm that does form. Heavy rainfall will be possible too. The area is under a risk for excessive rainfall Tuesday.

Showers and a few storms will still be possible Wednesday and Thursday, but there is some uncertainty in the forecast. A cold front will move through the area at some point Thursday. Friday and Saturday should be dry and a little cooler.