Sunny, dry weather to start the workweek

Temperatures will begin to moderate Tuesday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A weak cold front crossed the area Sunday night. This will bring in some slightly cooler weather Monday. Skies will remain sunny over the next several days. Temperatures will begin to moderate Tuesday, but things will cool off again Friday.

It was a sunny and dry weekend. Sunday morning was cold. Low temperatures dropped into the middle and lower 30s for many locations. The Columbia airport reported a low of 32 degrees. Cedar Creek reported a low of 28 degrees.

Sunday afternoon was sunny and mild. Highs were in the lower to middle 60s. The Columbia airport hit 64 degrees. Sumter and Orangeburg also reported high temperatures of 64.

Monday morning will be cool, but not as cold as Sunday morning. Lows will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s Monday afternoon with lots of sunshine.

Monday night, there could be some frost across the Midlands. Lows will drop into the middle to upper 30s by Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will begin to moderate Tuesday afternoon. Highs are expected to climb into the lower 70s. This is a little above average for this time of the year.

It will be even warmer Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will top out in the middle 70s under mostly sunny skies.