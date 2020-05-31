COLUMBIA, S.C. — A cold front moving through the Midlands last night is ushering in drier and cooler air for the second half of the weekend.

Skies started mostly sunny Sunday morning with temperatures in the upper 60s. Conditions will remain mostly sunny through the afternoon.

A northeasterly breeze behind the cold front will help keep temperatures below normal. High temperatures Sunday afternoon will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

The average high for the end of May is 87 degrees.

Dew points will also continue to drop throughout the day, making the air feel much less humid than it has over the past few days.

WLTX

Monday will be almost a repeat of Sunday, except for a cooler start in the morning.

Lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s with high temperatures in the low 80s.

The weather will remain dry across the Midlands through the end of the week, when the chance for afternoon storms does return to the forecast.

RELATED: Local Forecast

RELATED: NOAA predicts a busy Atlantic hurricane season

This dry stretch of weather comes at the end of one of the wettest May's in recorded history.

The Columbia Metropolitan Airport recorded 9.32 inches of rain over the course of the month, making it the second wettest May on record. In 2002, the month of May experienced 9.39" of rain, which holds the first place position.

WLTX