Sunny, mild Friday afternoon

It was another cool start to the day, temperatures dropped into the middle 40s Friday morning.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was another unseasonably cool start to the day. Temperatures will warm up later today under sunny skies. The weekend will be dry and warm with highs in the lower 80s.

Temperatures were chilly again Friday morning. Lows were in the middle 40s across the Midlands. The record low for Columbia was 44 degrees last hit in 2013. Unofficially, Columbia made it to at least 45 earlier today.

High pressure will continue to dominate our weather today. We are expecting lots of sunshine. High temperatures will be in the middle 70s. Our average high this time of the year is 84 degrees.

It will be mostly clear and chilly again tonight. Lows will drop into the middle to upper 40s. Our average low at this point of May is 60 degrees.

The weekend will be warmer and dry. Skies will be sunny Saturday. High temperatures will top out in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

A few more clouds will be possible Sunday. Highs will be in the lower 80s Sunday afternoon, but no rain is expected.

Moisture will continue to increase across the area for the start of the workweek. Skies will be partly cloudy Monday. High temperatures will be seasonable, in the lower to middle 80s.

Low pressure may move into the area by Tuesday and Wednesday. A few showers or storms will be possible each day. Highs will be in the middle 80s.