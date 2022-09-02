Sunny, mild Wednesday weather

Temperatures will warm to spring-like levels Thursday through Saturday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It started off cold this morning. We also had some freezing fog, something we do not have a lot in the Midlands. Skies will be sunny this afternoon, the warming trend will continue through at least the first half of the weekend. Temperatures will cool off Sunday.

Temperatures dropped into the middle to upper 20s early Wednesday. There was some freezing fog across the area, but no problems were reported. Columbia dropped to 27 this morning. Sumter fell to 28 and Orangeburg reported a low temperature of 29 degrees.

Today will be seasonable under sunny skies. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s later today.

Overnight will not be as cool. Lows will drop into the middle to upper 30s Thursday morning. Temperatures will warm to spring-like levels, climbing into the middle to upper 60s Thursday afternoon.

Friday may be even warmer under mostly sunny conditions. Highs will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. The unseasonably warm weather will continue into the start of the weekend. Saturday will be warm with highs in the lower 70s.

A few showers will be possible Sunday as a cold front crosses the area, but the chance for rain is small. High temperatures will be a little cooler Sunday afternoon.

Sunshine will return to the area on Valentine's Day. High temperatures Monday will be in the middle 50s during the afternoon hours.

Mostly sunny skies are forecast for Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 50s.