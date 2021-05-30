Sunny, pleasant Memorial Day

The chance for rain will return to the area Wednesday in the form of afternoon showers and storms.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — High pressure will settle over the area for the next two days. Mild, dry weather is expected through Tuesday. The moisture will begin to increase Wednesday. There will be a chance for afternoon showers and storms midweek through the weekend.

Sunday was unseasonably cool across the Midlands. High temperatures were in the lower to middle 70s for the area. The Columbia airport reported a high of 75 degrees, 12° lower than the average for May 30th.

Mostly clear skies are forecast through sunrise. Lows will be in the lower to middle 50s for the majority of the Midlands. This is about 10° below what we would normally expect this time of the year.

Memorial Day will be sunny and pleasant. Highs will be in the lower 80s. Monday night will be mostly clear and mild with lows in the middle to upper 50s.

Tuesday will be seasonable and mostly sunny with temperatures topping out in the middle to upper 80s.

High pressure will move offshore Tuesday night. The moisture, chance for rain will return to the area Wednesday.

Showers and storms will be possible Wednesday through Sunday. In a very summer-like pattern, the best chance for rain will be in the afternoon and evening hours.

High temperatures will likely be slightly-below normal Thursday through Sunday with the clouds and the rain.

As of Thursday, 45.6% of South Carolina is abnormally dry according the the US Drought Monitor. About 28.3% of South Carolina is under moderate drought. The rain this week should help some locations

Tracking the Tropics:

The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season officially begins June 1, but as of Sunday, no tropical activity is expected over the next five days.