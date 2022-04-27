Sunny, pleasant weather today

Thursday will be sunny, and it will be pleasant again. Highs will climb into the middle to upper 70s.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A dry, cooler air mass will dominate our weather through Thursday. Afternoon temperatures will be the in the middle to upper 70s with low dew points today and tomorrow. Moisture will increase towards the end of the workweek. Rain is possible over the weekend as temperatures gradually rise.

It was a pleasant start to the day. Temperatures were in the upper 40s to middle 50s. Newberry reported a low of 45 degrees. Winnsboro dropped to 50. The Columbia airport had a low temperature of 55. The average low for this time of the year is 55, the average high is 80 degrees.

Skies will remain sunny this afternoon. Temperatures will be pleasant and with the lower humidity levels, it will feel great today. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s.

Tonight, skies will be clear, and it will be cool. Lows will drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Thursday will be sunny, and it will be pleasant again. Highs will climb into the middle to upper 70s.

A few more clouds will move into the area Friday, but no rain is expected. Temperatures during the afternoon will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

There will be a chance of showers and storms over the weekend, but it will be hit and miss rain. High temperatures will be a few degrees above normal.

Disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity will be possible Monday and Tuesday. Highs will climb into the middle 80s.