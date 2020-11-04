COLUMBIA, S.C. — After a chilly and blustery Friday, the weather to start the weekend will be much more calm.

Temperatures started off very chilly, with morning lows in the mid to upper 30s.

By lunchtime, temperatures will reach the low 60s, with high temperatures Saturday afternoon reaching the upper 60s to low 70s.

If you have any outdoor plans or yard work to do this weekend, Saturday is the day to do it with mostly sunny skies.

Sunday will start off partly cloudy, with showers and storms moving in Sunday afternoon. High temperatures Sunday afternoon will reach the low to mid 70s.

A brief lull in any storms is possible Sunday evening, before another round of showers and storms push through overnight and into Monday morning as a cold front moves through.

Most of the Midlands are under a slight risk for severe weather Sunday through Monday, which is a 2 out of 5 on the severe weather scale.

The biggest risk with any storms is strong, damaging winds. Some isolated hail and an isolated tornado are also possibilities.

The risk for thunderstorms continues through Monday morning, with much of the area clearing out around lunchtime on Monday afternoon.

Temperatures will rebound Monday afternoon and climb into the low 80s, before another temperature cooling trend through the middle of the week.

