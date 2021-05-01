Sunny, seasonable Saturday

The chance for some much-needed rain will return to the area Monday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The weekend will dry. Today temperatures will be close to normal, but Sunday will be warmer. Showers and storms will be possible for the start of the workweek.

This morning started off pleasantly cool for many locations. The Columbia airport reported a low temperature of 49 degrees. The average low this time of the year is 55 degrees.

This afternoon will be sunny and seasonable. High temperatures will top out in the middle to upper 70s. Our average high for May 1 is 80 degrees. The record high temperature for today is 95° set in 1962 and the record low is 40° set in 1908.

The South Carolina Forestry Commission issued a statewide red flag fire alert Friday. This alert remains in effect through the weekend.

The alert was issued to discourage people from burning outdoors. The forecast this weekend indicates stronger-than-normal winds and low relative humidity. This creates the potential for fires to escape easily and spread rapidly.

The weather will become a little more unsettled for the start of the workweek. There will be a chance for showers and storms Monday through Wednesday.

A few lingering showers will be possible Thursday. High temperatures Monday through Wednesday will be a little above normal.

There is some uncertainty in the forecast, but we definitely could use some rain. April 2021 will go down tied as the eighth driest on record in Columbia.