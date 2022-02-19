Sunny, seasonable Saturday weather

Sunday will be a little cooler, but still dry. Moisture moves back into the area Monday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — High pressure will control our weather over the weekend. Temperatures will be seasonably cool through Sunday. Clouds will increase for the start of the workweek. Some rain will be possible starting Monday. Temperatures will warm to above-normal levels next week.

Today will be sunny and seasonable. Highs will be in the lower 60s under sunny skies. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph. Tonight will be clear and cold with lows falling into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

The second half of the weekend will be a little cooler, but still near normal. Highs Sunday will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

The clouds will move back into the area Sunday night. Lows will be near 40 to start off Presidents Day. Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for the afternoon. A few isolated showers will be possible. Highs will be warmer, climbing to near 70 degrees.

The chance for rain will stick around for most of the workweek. Showers will be possible Tuesday through Friday. High temperatures will be well-above normal.

Tuesday temperatures will climb into the middle 70s. Wednesday and Thursday highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Friday will still be warm with temperatures near 75.

In the 8-14 day temperature outlook cooler-than-normal weather is expected for the last few days of February and into the beginning of March.