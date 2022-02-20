Sunny, seasonable Sunday

Temperatures are forecast to warm up quickly starting Monday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — High pressure will remain in control of our weather today. Temperatures will be close to what we expect at this point in February. It will warm up quickly for the beginning of the workweek. Near-record high temperatures will be possible, but showers are possible too each day.

Skies will remain sunny today. After a cold start to Sunday, highs will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s under clear, blue skies. There will be a little breeze out of the east at 5 mph this afternoon.

Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly clear tonight. It will not be as cold. Lows will drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s Monday morning.

For Presidents Day, there will be a few isolated showers. It will be a warm day, under partly cloudy skies, look for high temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

A few isolated showers are expected Tuesday. It will be even warmer. Highs will climb into the middle 70s. The record high for Tuesday is 83° set in 2018.

Rain will be possible Wednesday, but it will be a very warm day. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. The record high for Wednesday is 82 degrees. This record was set in 2018.

The warmer-than-normal temperatures will continue Thursday. Highs may reach the lower 80s. The record high for Thursday of 83° was set in 2018.

It will still be warm for the last day of the workweek. Highs Friday will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. The record high for Friday is 83° set in 1930.