Sunny, seasonable temperatures today

We are watching the Gulf of Mexico for possible tropical trouble.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Mostly sunny, dry weather is forecast through Friday. Tropical moisture will move into the area over the weekend. The chances for rain will increase by Sunday.

It was a mostly clear, pleasant start to the day. Temperatures began in the middle 60s for most of the Midlands.

Dry air is continuing to move into the area as high pressure to our north builds south. This will keep our skies sunny and air relatively dry. Humidity levels will be about 25 - 30% lower than what we would normally expect this time of year. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s to 90 degrees.

Skies will remain clear tonight. It will be pleasant again. Low temperatures will be in the middle 60s Friday morning.

A few more clouds will be possible Friday afternoon. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90s, but humidity levels will still be relatively low.

The humidity will return Saturday. Some forecast models are indicating there may be a few isolated showers during the afternoon and evening hours, but right now we will keep the forecast dry. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 90s.

A disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to move north and spread moisture across the Southeast. Showers and storms are forecast for Sunday and Monday, but our weather will be highly dependent on where this tropical system moves.

Tracking the Tropics:

An area of low pressure over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico is producing widespread but disorganized cloudiness, showers, and thunderstorms.

This system is expected to move northward, and a tropical or subtropical depression is likely to form over the west-central Gulf of Mexico tonight or early Friday.