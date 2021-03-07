Sunny, seasonably hot Independence Day

Confidence is low in the forecast Tuesday through Friday. Moisture will be on the increase, but we will have to monitor Elsa.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — High pressure will continue to dominate our weather Sunday. Temperatures will be slightly below normal to start the day, but seasonably hot Sunday afternoon.

Saturday was very pleasant. High temperatures hit the lower to middle 80s and the humidity level was unseasonably low. Our average high temperature this time of the year is 92 degrees. We will be closer to normal Sunday afternoon.

Tonight will be clear and pleasant. Lows will fall into the lower to middle 60s. Some areas may drop into the upper 50s. The record low for July 4 in Columbia is 59 degrees.

Sunday will be a little hotter, but still dry. Humidity levels will also still be below what we would normally expect for Independence Day. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 90s.

Monday will be hot and the humidity will start to increase. Rain is not expected for Monday, but a few storms may be possible in the extreme southern and western parts of the Midlands. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90s.

The current forecast track from the National Hurricane Center brings Elsa through the state as a weak tropical storm.

It is too soon to know where Elsa is heading next week and what the potential impacts will be for us, if there are any.