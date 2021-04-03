Sunny skies, spring-like temperatures

It will be a little cooler Friday and into the weekend.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Sunny skies and spring-like temperatures are in the forecast for today. It will be slightly cooler Friday and into the weekend, but no rain is expected.

High pressure will remain in control of our weather today. Lots of blue skies and warm temperatures this afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 70s.

A weak cold front will move through the area tonight. Skies will remain clear. Lows will be in the middle to upper 30s Friday morning.

A few clouds will be possible Friday. High temperatures will be a little below normal. Temperatures will top out in the lower 60s during the afternoon hours.

A few more clouds may move through the area Saturday as a weak system passes to our south. Highs Saturday will be a little cooler. Afternoon temperatures will be in the middle 50s.

Temperatures will begin to moderate on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 50s. Temperatures will be on the increase for the new workweek.

Monday will be sunny and seasonable with highs in the middle 60s. It will be even warmer Tuesday with temperatures climbing to near 70 degrees.

The warming trend will continue Wednesday. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s.

This warmer-than-normal trend looks like it will continue through at least mid-March. The Climate Prediction Center is indicating warm conditions for South Caroling through March 17.

Pollen Levels: