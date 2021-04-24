Sunny skies, seasonable temperatures Sunday

Temperatures will be warming up during the workweek.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Midlands received some much-needed rain Saturday, but still less than what was forecasted. Sunday will be seasonable and dry with temperatures in the middle 70s.

The Columbia airport got 0.41" of rain Saturday, some areas got at little more, others got less. The rain should help the abnormally dry conditions some.

High temperatures were in the middle to upper 60s Sunday. This was about 10° below normal for this time of the year.

A few showers and maybe a rumble of thunder will be possible through the early morning hours of Sunday. Lows Sunday morning will be in the middle to upper 50s.

Sunday afternoon will be sunny and dry. Highs will be in the middle 70s. Our average high this time of year is 78 degrees.

Temperatures will be on a warming trend during the workweek. Monday will be warm with highs near 80 degrees under sunny skies.

It will be even warmer Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the middle 80s both days under mostly sunny skies.

We are expecting highs in the upper 80s Thursday. It could be our warmest day of the season so far.

A few showers will be possible Friday and Saturday. The American model brings us rain for the last day of the workweek and Saturday, but the European model keeps us dry.

