Blue skies, warm Friday weather

Temperatures will be a little cooler over the weekend, but it will remain dry.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dry and seasonably warm weather will continue today across the Midlands. Temperatures will

climb into the middle 80s ahead of a dry cold front. Cooler weather will be behind the front for Saturday and Sunday with mostly clear skies. High temperatures will be in the 70s with lows in the upper

40s to middle 50s over the weekend. Rain is not expected over the next seven days.

Thursday was sunny and warm. Highs were in the upper 70s and lower 80s during the heat of the day. The Columbia airport reported a high temperature of 83 degrees.

Today will be sunny and a little warmer. Afternoon temperatures are forecast to hit the lower to middle 80s for most of the area. This evening and tonight will be clear and cool with lows in the middle 50s.

A cold front will move through the area early Saturday. The front will bring in some cooler air into the Midlands for the weekend. Skies will be mostly sunny both Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 70s.

The dry, pleasant weather will continue for the start of the new workweek. High temperatures will top out in the in the middle to upper 70s by Wednesday.

Wednesday is the start of the South Carolina State Fair. The weather looks like it will be great for opening day with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Tracking the Tropics:

Tropical Depression Thirteen is expected to gain strength as it moves through the southern Caribbean.

The system is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane when it moves over the southwestern Caribbean Sea. A hurricane watch is in effect for San Andres, Providencia, and Santa Catalina Islands.