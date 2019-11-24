COLUMBIA, S.C. — The weekend started off soggy once again with scattered showers on Saturday. Sunday was much nicer with plenty of sunshine and temperatures right around 60°.

The nice weather from Sunday will remain in the Midlands for the next few days as an area of high pressure keeps conditions calm.

Each day the temperature will climb a little more, starting off in the low 60s on Monday and rising into the mid to upper 60s on Tuesday.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with the chance for an isolated shower as the next front moves through the Midlands. Ahead of the front, warm air will allow high temperatures to reach near 70°.

WLTX

While the chance of rain is low for Wednesday, make sure to stay weather aware if you are travelling due to extra holiday traffic.

Thanksgiving is forecast to be seasonable and nice with temperatures starting in the mid 40s and rising into the low to mid 60s in the afternoon. There will be plenty of sunshine as well.

Black Friday will continue the seasonable trend, with overnight temperatures dropping into the low to mid 40s. Make sure to grab a jacket for any overnight or early morning shopping. By the afternoon, temperatures rebound back to around 60°.

Looking ahead to next weekend, another front is forecast to move through the Southeast late Saturday and into Sunday. Saturday will be partly cloudy ahead of the front, with a chance for rain on Sunday.