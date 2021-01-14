Sunny skies today, rain returns Friday

The weekend will be dry, but very chilly.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Wednesday was foggy, overcast and chilly. More sunshine today will help warm us up to near-normal temperatures this afternoon.

It started off cold this morning. Lows were in the middle to lower 30s. There was some fog too, but unlike yesterday, the fog dissipated through the morning hours.

Sunny skies are expected for most of the Midlands. There may be a few clouds in the northern half of the area.

Highs today will be close to seasonable. Look for afternoon temperatures in the middle to lower 50s.

A few clouds may move into the area tonight ahead of our next system. Lows will be in the middle to upper 30s Friday morning.

A cold front will approach the area Friday. Showers will move through the Midlands Friday morning through Friday afternoon. Forecast models have been moving the rain into the area earlier in the day and moving it out faster.

High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 50s Friday.

It will be noticeably cooler over the weekend. Saturday will windy and chilly. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40s. Lows Saturday night will be in the middle to upper 20s.

Temperatures will continue to be cool Sunday afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday will be a little warmer. Highs will be in the middle 50s under partly cloudy skies.

This year has started off wet. The Columbia airport has received over 4” of rain as of January 13th. This is the sixth wettest start to the year on record in Columbia.