Sunny, very warm this afternoon

Temperatures will be chilly in the morning, but warm in the afternoon.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — High pressure will continue to dominate our weather through Wednesday. Morning lows will be cool, afternoon highs will be warm. The chance for rain returns to the area Thursday through early Friday. The weekend will be cooler and dry.

It was another cold start to the day. Temperatures were in the middle 30s to lower 40s. The Columbia airport reported a lot of 36 degrees.

It will be sunny and warm today. Temperatures will be well-above normal. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s later today. The record high today is 84° set in 2005. It will be safe for another year.

A few clouds will be possible this evening and tonight. Lows will be in the middle 40s Wednesday morning.

Wednesday afternoon will be mostly sunny and still warm. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s again.

The chance for rain will return to the Midlands Thursday afternoon and Thursday evening. Showers will continue through the early morning hours of Friday morning.

High temperatures on Thursday will be in the middle 70s. Highs will be a little cooler Friday, but still near normal.

The weekend will be mostly sunny, dry and cooler. Highs on Saturday will be in the middle 60s. High temperatures Sunday will be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Low temperatures will drop into the middle 30s to lower 40s both days.

Looking Ahead:

According to the Climate Prediction Center, cooler-than-normal weather conditions are expected across the South November 16-22.