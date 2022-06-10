Sunny, warm, dry Thursday weather

Cooler weather will return to the Midlands over the weekend. Rain is not forecast over the next seven days.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The sunny, calm, dry weather will continue over the next several days. Temperatures will warm back into the 80s for the last two days of the workweek. Cooler weather will return to the Midlands over the weekend. Rain is not expected over the next seven days.

Wednesday was sunny and pleasant. Highs were in the middle to upper 70s during the heat of the day. The Columbia airport reported a high temperature of 78 degrees.

Today will be sunny and a little warmer. Afternoon temperatures are forecast to hit the lower 80s for most of the area. This evening and tonight will be clear and cool with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s again.

Friday will be a little warmer with sunny skies, highs will be in the lower to middle 80s during the afternoon. A cold front will move through the area late Friday through early Saturday.

The cold front will bring in some cooler air into the Midlands for the weekend. Skies will be mostly sunny both Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s.

The dry, pleasant weather will continue for the start of the new workweek. High temperatures will top out in the in the middle to upper 70s by Wednesday.

Wednesday is the start of the South Carolina State Fair. The weather looks like it will be great for opening day with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s.

Tracking the Tropics:

An area of low pressure located over the southeastern Caribbean Sea is producing a large area of showers and thunderstorms over the southern Windward Islands, northern South America, and adjacent waters.

Satellite wind data indicate that this system does not yet have a well-defined center of circulation. While land interaction with the northern coast of South America may hinder significant development during the next day or so, environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for development as the system moves generally west.