Sunny, warm Monday weather

Temperatures will be a little warmer than normal across the South Carolina today and Tuesday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — High pressure will remain in control of our weather. Temperatures will be at or a little above normal over the next several days. A front will move through the area Tuesday night through Wednesday. There will be a small chance for rain early Wednesday. Behind the front, it will be mainly sunny and dry through Friday.

The weekend was mainly sunny and dry. Highs were in the middle to upper 70s both Saturday and Sunday. We started out in the middle to lower 40s for most of the Midlands today. Skies will be sunny, and temperatures will be in the middle to uppers 70 this afternoon.

A few more clouds will be possible Tuesday as a front approaches the area. Sikes will be mostly sunny, but later in the day, the clouds will increase. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

The moisture will increase Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. A few showers will be possible very early Wednesday morning. The clouds will move out of the area by Wednesday afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Some cooler, drier air will spill into the area for Thursday. High temperatures will be in the middle to lower 70s Thursday and Friday, but the last two days of the workweek should be dry.