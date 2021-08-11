Sunny, warm start to the workweek

Temperatures were cold Monday morning. Columbia reported a low of 32 degrees.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — High pressure will control our weather over the next several days. No rain is in the forecast through Wednesday. High temperatures will be warming to above-normal levels.

Monday morning was cold. The winds became calm and along with the clear skies, temperatures dropped in the middle to lower 30s for many locations.

The Columbia airport reported a low of 32 degrees. It was the first freezing temperature of the season. Cedar Creek had a low temperature of 28 degrees.

Temperatures will rebound into the lower 70s this afternoon under sunny skies.

The mostly sunny and warm conditions will continue Tuesday and Wednesday. Afternoon highs are expected to top out in the middle to upper 70s.

A few more clouds will be possible on Veterans Day as a cold front approaches the area. Some rain may develop later in the day. Highs should still be a little above normal, in the lower to middle 70s.

Rain is possible Friday through the first half of the weekend. Highs Friday will be in the lower 70s. Saturday will be a little cooler with afternoon temperatures in the middle 60s.

Cooler, dry weather will return to the Midlands Sunday. Highs are expected to be about 10° below average.

Looking Ahead:

According to the Climate Prediction Center, cooler-than-normal weather conditions are expected across the South November 15-21.

Drier-than-normal conditions are expected through the same time frame.

Tracking the Tropics:

A non-tropical low pressure system with storm-force winds is located a couple of hundred miles east-southeast of Cape Hatteras, NC.

This system is forecast to move east-northeast over the next several days, and it could gradually lose its frontal characteristics by mid-week over the subtropical Atlantic.