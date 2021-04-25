Sunny, warm start to the workweek

Temperatures will be on a warming trend this week.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was a dry, mostly sunny end to the weekend. Monday will be sunny and even warmer. There is little chance for any rain over the next several days.

Saturday was rainy. The Midlands got some much-needed rainfall, but April has still be very dry.

Sunday was dry and warm. High temperatures were in the middle 70s Sunday afternoon, but still a little below average.

Clear skies are forecast through Monday morning. Low temperatures will be seasonable, in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Monday afternoon will be sunny and warmer. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

High pressure will continue to dominate our weather Tuesday. Low temperatures will start off in the lower to middle 50s. High temperatures Tuesday will be in the middle 80s. Our average high this time of the year is 79 degrees.

A few more clouds will be possible Wednesday and Thursday. We are not expecting any rain, but temperatures will be very warm. Highs are forecast to climb into the upper 80s. It could be our warmest days of 2021 so far.

Long-range global models have not been consistent with the chance for rain Friday and Saturday. The American and European models have gone back and forth with the rain chances.

High temperatures on Friday and Saturday will be in the lower to middle 80s with the added cloud cover and moisture.