Sunny, warm start to the workweek

There is little chance of any measurable rainfall over the next several days.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The weekend was mostly dry and seasonably warm. The start of the workweek will be warm and dry.

We had some great April weather over the weekend. Temperatures climbed into the middle to upper 70s during the afternoon. Our average this time of year is 77 degrees.

Monday morning will be mostly clear. Temperatures will be near normal. Lows will start off in the lower 50s.

Skies will become sunny Monday afternoon. Temperatures will be close to normal. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 70s.

Mostly clear skies are expected Monday night. Lows will be in the lower 50s Tuesday morning.

A few more clouds will be possible Tuesday. Right now, we are going with a dry forecast. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80° again.

Temperatures will remain in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees Wednesday, but cooler air will move into the area Thursday.

Wednesday will be a windy day with winds at 15 to 20 mph. Some gusts will be even stronger.

A frost is possible in some locations Thursday morning. Lows will likely drop into the middle to upper 30s for many locations. Highs Thursday may only top out in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Friday will be dry, but the chance for rain will increase Saturday. Scattered showers are expected Saturday afternoon through early Sunday morning.

Pollen Forecast: