Sunny, warm Thursday weather

A few clouds will be possible Friday. Rain chances return for the weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dry, cooler weather will remain in place today as high pressure continues to dominate the weather across the palmetto state. Moisture will begin to return to the area Friday. Showers and storms are possible over the weekend. Temperatures will gradually warm each day, climbing back into the middle 80s next week.

It was a cool start to the day. Lows were in the middle 40s for a large part of the Midlands. The Columbia airport reported a low of 45. Cedar Creek dropped to 40 this morning under clear skies.

Sunny skies will continue this afternoon. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 70s. The humidity levels will still be low for April, so it will feel pleasant this afternoon and this evening.

A few clouds will stream back over the area tonight and early Friday. Low temperatures will not be as cool. Lows will drop into the lower 50s. Friday afternoon will be partly cloudy and seasonable. Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Our average low this time of year is 55. Our average high is 80 degrees.

There will be a chance for some rain over the weekend. Isolated showers and storms will be possible Saturday. The rain will be hit and miss. Highs will top out in the lower 80s.

Scattered showers and storms are possible Sunday afternoon. Before the rain moves in, highs will climb into the lower to middle 80s.