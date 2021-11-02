Sunny, warm today, cool weather returns Wednesday

Daylight saving time ends this weekend. Set your clock back one hour before going to bed Saturday night.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — High pressure will dominate our weather today. It will be sunny and warm, but a cold front will move through the area tonight bringing cooler weather to the Midlands Wednesday. Temperatures will remain below normal through at least the weekend.

This morning was seasonably cool. Low temperatures were generally in the middle 40s under clear skies. Things will warm up later today. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s with lots of sunshine.

It will be much cooler Wednesday. Clouds will be on the increase too. We are not expecting any rain, but it will be mostly cloudy by the afternoon hours. High temperatures may only top out in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

The clouds, cool weather will hang around Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will struggle with the development of a cool-air wedge. Highs will be in middle 50s both days. Some rain is possible late Thursday and early Friday, but it looks like it will be light.

Morning lows Saturday may fall into the middle to upper 30s. Some frost will be possible in the traditionally cooler areas. The clouds may stick around for Saturday, but skies should clear later in the day. High temperatures are expected to top out around 60 degrees.

A frost or even a light freeze will be possible Sunday morning. Sunshine returns to the area during the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60s.

It will warm up more Monday. Highs will be in the upper 60s under sunny skies.