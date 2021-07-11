Sunny, warm weather to start the workweek

High temperatures will be running above normal through at least Friday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — High pressure will control our weather over the next several days. No rain is in the forecast through Wednesday. High temperatures will be warming to above-normal levels.

The clouds and rain moved out of the area early Sunday morning. Temperatures climbed into the middle 60s Sunday afternoon with the sunny skies. Our average high this time of year is 69 degrees.

Monday morning will start off clear and chilly. Lows will be in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees, but it will warm up during the afternoon hours.

Temperatures will rebound into the lower 70s Monday afternoon under clear skies.

The mostly sunny and warm conditions will continue Tuesday and Wednesday. Afternoon highs are expected to top out in the middle to upper 70s.

A few more clouds will be possible on Veterans Day as a cold front approaches the area. Some rain may develop later in the day. Highs should still be a little above normal, in the lower to middle 70s.

Rain is possible Friday through the first half of the weekend. Highs Friday will be in the lower 70s. Saturday will be a little cooler with afternoon temperatures in the middle 60s.

Cooler, dry weather will return to the Midlands Sunday. Highs are expected to be about 10° below average.

Looking Ahead:

According to the Climate Prediction Center, cooler-than-normal weather conditions are expected across the South November 15-21.

Drier-than-normal conditions are expected through the same time frame.

Tracking the Tropics:

A non-tropical low pressure system is located about 200 miles south of Cape Hatteras, NC.