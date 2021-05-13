Sunny, warmer weather today

Gradually, temperatures will warm back up to above-normal levels over the next several days.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — High pressure will continue to build into the region. Today will be a sunny, but cool day. Gradually, temperatures will warm back up to above-normal levels over the next several days. Rain is not expected until the middle of next week.

Temperatures started off in the lower to middle 40s this morning across the Midlands. This is below our normal low of about 60 degrees.

Today will be sunny and warmer than Wednesday afternoon. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the lower 70s. Our average high temperature this time of the year is 83 degrees.

Tonight, will be clear and cool once again. Low temperatures will be in the lower to middle 40s.

Friday temperatures will be a little warmer. Under sunny skies, highs will top out in the middle 70s Friday afternoon.

A few clouds will be possible Friday night into early Saturday morning, but the weekend will be dry.

Temperatures over the weekend will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s both Saturday and Sunday.

A few more clouds will be possible Monday. Highs will be in the middle 80s to start the new workweek.

The moisture will increase Tuesday. A stray shower or storm will be possible Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80s.