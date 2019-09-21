COLUMBIA, S.C. — Beautiful weather is in store across the Midlands this weekend, with sunshine all around and low humidity. After a chilly start Saturday morning with lows in the upper 50s, temperatures will rebound into the mid to upper 80s Saturday afternoon.

While temperatures will be slightly higher than they were at the end of the work week, the humidity will remain low making conditions feel very nice and comfortable.

Sunday morning will be a few degrees warmer than Saturday morning with lows around 60°. Skies will be mostly clear with temperatures back in the upper 80s in the afternoon.

WLTX

Looking ahead to Monday, the Fall Equinox, temperatures will certainly not be feeling like Fall. High temperatures will be back to the low 90s with sunny skies. A weak front is forecast to move through the area Monday into Tuesday, but the air will remain dry and will not leave any chance for any rain or cooler temperatures.

The rest of next week will continue to warm with temperatures approaching the mid 90s with mostly sunny skies every day. No appreciable rain is in sight, which is not good for the Palmetto State, where 63% of the state is abnormally dry and 6.5% of the state is in a severe drought. These conditions are likely to continue to worsen over the next week.

WLTX

Not only are the dry conditions forecast to remain across the Southeast, but the heat is as well. The Climate Prediction Center places much of South Carolina at an 80% chance or greater of seeing above average temperatures for the end of September. Temperatures are typically in the mid to low 80s during the end of September.

WLTX