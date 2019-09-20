COLUMBIA, S.C. — After the sneak peak of Fall weather that we had for the end of the work week, the warmer weather is going to return for the weekend. Highs Friday afternoon will top off in the low to mid 80s, with temperatures climbing closer to 90° on Saturday and Sunday.

An area of high pressure moving into the Southeast will slowly build over the weekend, allowing temperatures to rebound back above average. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s across the Midlands.

While temperatures are on the rise, the dew point will stay relatively low, keeping conditions on the more dry and comfortable side.

Sunday will be a few degrees warmer, close to 90° in the Capital City, with mostly sunny skies again.

WLTX

Looking beyond the weekend, temperatures will continue to climb into the low to mid 90s, about 10 degrees above where we should be this time of year. The dew point will also slowly increase, creating slightly more humid conditions for next week.

The Climate Prediction Center forecasts the eastern two thirds of the United States to remain with the above average temperatures through the end of September.

One thing that is not in the current 7-day forecast is rain. Conditions are expected to remain mostly sunny and warm for the next week. The East Coast is also predicted to stay abnormally dry through the end of the month, which is not good news for South Carolina, where 63% of the state is abnormally dry and 6.5% of the state is in a severe drought.

WLTX