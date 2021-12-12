Sunshine, cooler temperatures return today

This afternoon will be a lot cooler with highs in the middle to upper 50s, to near 60 degrees with lots of sunshine.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A cold front crossed the area very early this morning. Showers and a few rumbles impacted the area Saturday evening and early Sunday morning. Cool, high pressure will build back into the area today. Temperatures will gradually moderate during the workweek.

The Columbia airport received 0.47” of rain Saturday. Last week Columbia got 1.73” of rain. This will certainly help with the dry condition, but it will not get us out of the drought.

The rain ended early this morning. Skies will continue to clear out from west to east. Lows started off in the middle 40s to near 50 degrees today.

This afternoon will be a lot cooler with highs in the middle to upper 50s, to near 60 degrees with lots of sunshine. It may continue to be a bit breezy at times Sunday with winds out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

High pressure will dominate the weather through the workweek. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be in the lower 60s. Temperatures will climb into the middle 60s Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday will feature some sun and clouds, along with spring-like temperatures. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 70s.

The 8-14 temperature outlook is indicating warmer-than-normal conditions for most of the US. This includes us here in South Carolina. The warmer-than-normal temperatures are expected to last through at least Christmas.