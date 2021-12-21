Sunshine, seasonable temperatures Wednesday

Sunshine will return to the area Wednesday. Highs will be seasonable for this time of the year in the middle to upper 50s.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was a chilly and wet Tuesday as a coastal low skirted along the coast of the Southeast. High temperatures struggled into the lower to middle 40s, but the sun will return to the area Wednesday.

Rain will be possible during the overnight hours into very early Wednesday. As the low moves out area, the skies will clear out early Wednesday morning. Sunshine will return to the area. Highs will be seasonable for this time of the year in the middle to upper 50s.

It may be a little cooler Thursday under sunny. Temperatures will be in the middle 50s which is a little below normal.

Christmas Eve will be mostly sunny and mild. High temperatures are expected to climb into the lower 60s. Christmas Day will be even warmer with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Our average high for December 25 is 57 degrees.

The warmest Christmas Day on record was 79° in 1955. The coldest Christmas was in 1983 when the low reached 7 degrees. The wettest Christmas on record was in 2009 when the airport reported 3.06” of rain. Columbia has only reported a trace of snow on Christmas Day, in 1924 and 2004.

Sunday through Tuesday will be unseasonably warm. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.