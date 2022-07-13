Fang-tastic! Bats captured on Phoenix weather radar

The National Weather Service's radar picked up a cloud of bats flying over the Phoenix mountains and shared the image on Twitter.

ARIZONA, USA — If you were out and about Tuesday evening, you might have seen a cloud or two, maybe experienced some windy weather... but did you see the bats?!

If you look closely, the green and yellow "clouds" in the middle are bats leaving their home, most likely for dinner!

We think the bats are sensing some nice bugs within these outflows. Do you see the bats? #azwx pic.twitter.com/3EJlzXVPYG — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 13, 2022

As we all know, monsoon storms bring out the bugs and there's nothing a bat likes more than some nice fresh night-flying insects.

12 News Meteorologist Jamie Kagol says Doppler radar will pick up bats, birds, insects (referred to as biologicals) as well as smoke particles from time to time.

Kagol says there is no way to tell what type of flying animal or insect it is just by looking at the radar, but knowing feeding habits, insect hatchings and migration patterns help.

So if you missed the batsignal, no worries, with more storms on the horizon, the bats will be out again for more tasty monsoon treats.

