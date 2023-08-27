To ensure everyone's safety, people are urged to know their evacuation zones ahead of any possible voluntary or mandatory evacuations.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Some Tampa Bay-area counties have issued evacuation orders ahead of impacts from Tropical Storm Idalia.

Forecasters expect the storm to become at least a major, Category 3 hurricane by Tuesday as it moves over the eastern Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center forecasts the possibility of hurricane-force wind with a significant, "life-threatening" storm surge not out of the question.

It is because of the threat of rising water and strong winds that evacuation orders are being issued.

To ensure everyone's safety, people are urged to know their evacuation zones ahead of any possible voluntary or mandatory evacuations.

10 Tampa Bay is keeping you ahead of the storm: Download our free mobile app for real-time storm information and breaking alerts, and download 10 Tampa Bay+ for your favorite streaming device for live updates.

See the list of affected communities below. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Citrus County

A mandatory evacuation is ordered for all of those in Zone A. This includes areas west of U.S. Highway 19 and portions east of U.S. Highway 19.

A voluntary evacuation is ordered countywide for people in mobile homes, campers, RVs and other structures not capable of handling hurricane-force wind.

Hernando County

Voluntary evacuations have been issued in Hernando County for all areas west of U.S. Highway 19. This includes evacuation Zones A, B and C. People living in coastal or low-lying areas, including manufactured homes county-wide, are also included.

Residents are advised to find safe shelter with family or friends who live in a safe structure. If that's not possible, a public shelter will be open beginning at noon Monday at the following locations:

Brooksville: West Hernando Middle School – Special Needs, 14325 Ken Austin Pkwy.

West Hernando Middle School – 14325 Ken Austin Pkwy. Brooksville: D. S. Parrott Middle School – General Population and Pet Friendly, 19220 Youth Dr.

If you are in need of the Special Needs shelter and have a pet, transportation can be arranged. Call the Hernando County Public Infomation Center at 352-754-4083 — it will open at 8 a.m. Monday.

Hillsborough County

County leaders issued an evacuation order for Zone A, including all low-lying areas, mobile and manufactured homes starting at 2 p.m. Monday.

MacDill Air Force Base is under a mandatory evacuation to be completed by 10 a.m. Tuesday. In a statement, leaders say this includes uniformed service members and their dependents and civilian employees and their dependents assigned to MacDill Air Force Base who reside in Hillsborough, Sarasota, Manatee, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties' Evacuation Zone A only.

Manatee County

Manatee County leaders issued mandatory evacuations for Level A, including all mobile home parks, and voluntary evacuations for Level B. These evacuations will take effect at at 2 p.m. Monday.

"We’re expecting significant storm surge along the barrier islands and coastal communities for Idalia, with the earliest arrival predicted for Tuesday,” Manatee County Public Safety Director Jodie Fiske said in a statement. “This is a very dangerous track that we all need to be aware of.”

Pasco County

Pasco County has issued a mandatory evacuation for certain areas and voluntary evacuations for others as life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force wind are expected to impact the county this week.

You must evacuate if one or more of the following applies to you:

You live in Evacuation Zone A

You live in a manufactured home, mobile home or RV anywhere in Pasco

or anywhere in Pasco You live in a low-lying area or an area prone to flooding

or an You live in a structure that historically has experienced flooding during heavy rainfall

You’re in an area ordered evacuated by local authorities due to life-safety hazards

You should evacuate if one or more of the following applies to you:

You live in Evacuation Zones B or C

You’re registered with Pasco as a Special Needs Resident

You would be vulnerable in the event of a power loss

Please consider riding out the storm with family or friends. If that’s not an option, you can evacuate directly to a Pasco County Shelter. Shelters will open at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Pinellas County

Pinellas County has issued a mandatory evacuation of Zone A, including all mobile homes across the county, effective at 7 p.m. Monday.

People are encouraged to move to a location higher than Zone B in case conditions worsen.

A special needs shelter will open at 7 p.m. Monday at John Hopkins Middle School, 701 16th Street S., St. Petersburg, for anyone who can arrange their own transport.

More shelters will open at 7 a.m. Tuesday, and some will be pet friendly. A detailed list is to come.

If you need help with transportation or have other special medical needs, you can register now by calling the County Information Center at 727-464-4333.

Sarasota County