COLUMBIA, S.C. — The calendar says that astronomical spring starts Thursday. The famously hot Midlands have other plans, with temperatures feeling more like the summer to welcome the change of seasons.

Temperatures Wednesday were seasonably warm, with highs in the mid 70s across the state.

A few showers will move through the Midlands Wednesday evening and into the early night time.

Some dense fog is possible again Thursday morning.

Lows on Thursday morning will be mild for this time of year and in the mid to low 60s.

Once the fog clears, the afternoon will be mostly sunny with temperatures well above average. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, about 15º above the average high for this time of year.

Friday will be fairly similar to Thursday. Temperatures will start in the 60s and climb into the 70s. There will be a few more clouds around as a cold front approaches from the west.

The front will move into the Midlands Saturday, bringing rain back into the forecast for the weekend and dropping temperatures.

Highs on Saturday will be in the 70s, while Sunday high temperatures will only be in the low 60s.

The chance for rain stays in the forecast through next week with temperatures warming back up to near the average high of about 70º.

