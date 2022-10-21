Temperatures gradually warm over the next seven days

The Columbia airport had an unofficial low temperature of 33° Friday morning.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — High pressure and dry air will continue to dominate our weather into early next week. Temperatures will again remain below normal today with a slight warming trend bringing high temperatures back to near normal early next week.

It started off cold again. The Columbia airport had an unofficial low temperature of 33 degrees. This could be the third straight day Columbia has hit that mark for a low temperature.

Camden and Newberry dropped to 32° this morning. Aiken reported a low temperature of 31 degrees. On average, we would expect low temperatures to drop into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

Blue skies along with lots of sunshine is expected to end the workweek. High temperatures are forecast to hit the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Normally, we would look for high temperatures near 75 degrees.

Skies will be clear overnight. Lows will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s Saturday morning. Skies will remain mainly sunny Saturday. Highs will be in the lower 70s as temperatures gradually moderate. Sunday will be mainly sunny and seasonable. Highs will be in the middle 70s during the afternoon.

Temperatures will continue to warm into the new workweek. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s Monday and Tuesday. It will remain mainly sunny.