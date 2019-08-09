COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was another famously hot weekend in the Midlands with temperatures topping off in the mid to upper 90s and plenty of sunshine. The trend of above average temperatures and dry conditions will last into the work week as well.

Monday morning there will be some patchy fog early on, but once that clears it will be a mostly sunny day. Temperatures will be back in the mid to upper 90s, with Columbia forecast to have a high of 97°. The humidity will be slightly higher during the week, making temperatures Monday feel like the triple digits.

The Midlands will be dry on Monday, with the sea breeze bringing in an isolated shower or storm to the low country.

WLTX

Tuesday, temperatures will return to the mid 90s and the chance for an isolated storm does increase to about 20%. Most of the Midlands will remain dry.

Midweek temperatures will remain in the 90s with dry conditions. As moisture increases during the week due to an onshore flow, the chance for a shower or storm will rise starting Friday afternoon and into the weekend.

Looking long term, temperatures are forecast to remain above average. The Climate Prediction Center places all of South Carolina in a 70% chance of seeing above average temperatures September 14th through September 18th. Average for this time of year is 87°, so we can expect temperatures close to or above 90° for at least the next week or two.

WLTX