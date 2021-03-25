Very warm this afternoon, storms possible Friday

Storms will be possible through the weekend.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some light to moderate rain fell across the Midlands early Thursday morning, but this afternoon will be dry, breezy and very warm.

We started the day off with some showers and mild temperatures. Lows were in the middle to upper 50s.

We are expecting more sun than clouds for the rest of the day. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 80s. Our average high this time of the year is closer to the lower 70s.

It will be breezy this afternoon. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph.

Clouds will increase overnight. There could be a few isolated showers in the northern or western Midlands.

A cold front will approach the area tomorrow. Forecast models have a line of showers and thunderstorms moving through the area early Friday morning, mainly before daybreak.

Widespread severe weather is not expected, but a strong storm cannot be ruled out.

The Storm Prediction Center has the Midlands under a marginal risk for severe weather Friday.

According to where the cold front stalls, there could be more showers and storms Friday afternoon, mainly across the southern and eastern Midlands.

Showers and storms will be possible Saturday too, but severe weather is not expected. Some storms may produce gusty winds.

High temperatures Friday and Saturday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Another round of showers and storms are possible Sunday. The Storm Prediction Center does have parts of the Midlands under a risk for severe weather.

It is too far out to know the details, but thunderstorms are in the forecast, some of the storms may be strong or severe for the second half of the weekend.

Pollen Forecast:

If you are suffering from seasonal allergies, you may can place the blame on the tree pollen at this point.