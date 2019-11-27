COLUMBIA, S.C. — A weak cold front will move through the area today. Pleasant, dry weather is expected through Saturday.

Some rain will continue to move through the state this afternoon ahead of a a cold front. Temperatures should climb into the middle to upper 60s today.

Tonight will be cooler as dry, high pressure builds into the South. Lows will be in the middle to lower 40s Thanksgiving morning.

Thanksgiving afternoon will be sunny and pleasant. High temperatures will be in the middle 60s under lots of sunshine.

Black Friday will be a little cooler. Lows temperatures will start off in the upper 30s and lower 40s. High temperatures will be near 60 degrees.

A few more clouds will be possible for Saturday, but the weekend will start off dry. Highs will be in the middle 60s.

The weather for the Carolina-Clemson should be great. Temperatures at kickoff will be in the upper 50s.

Rain returns to the area Sunday. Showers will be likely for the second half of the weekend. Temperatures will still be pretty warm. Highs will top out in the upper 60s.