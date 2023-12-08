Temperatures could feel like 110 degrees in South Carolina this week

High pressure will keep things hot with little chance of relief until this Tuesday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. —

We've kept the upper 90s away for a good part of this Summer but, that looks to change rather quickly over the next few days as we could get very close to the triple digits.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for most of the Midlands this Sunday by the National Weather Service. The main reason for this is the combination of heat in the upper 90s along with dewpoints in the 70s. This should combine to bring us heat index values somewhere between 105-110 in the afternoon. If you do have to be outside during these hours, it is important to stay hydrated and take plenty of breaks.

An area of high pressure has been sitting near the Gulf Coast for most of this week and it is expected to build far enough East over the coming days that we will likely experience the hottest weather of the year so far. Highs especially on Sunday and Monday look to be around 97 to 99 for most communities and we cannot rule out 100 degrees as a high. As for right now I think most of us stay below the triple digits though.

Even with us only being in the 90s, the feels-like temperature will be in the triple digits for everyone. Plenty of moisture is present in the area with dewpoints in the middle 70s for most of this week. That means the heat index should be around 105-110 every afternoon through Tuesday.

The good news is that this heat is somewhat short lived with rain returning back into the forecast Tuesday afternoon. We should see somewhat cooler conditions settle in with more rain chances bring highs back into the lower 90s.